Salman Khan’s latest film Tiger Zinda Hai has now entered its third week and is still performing like a newly released film. Tiger Zinda Hai was 2017’s last big release and Salman Khan’s second film of the year. His first release of 2017 – Tubelight – did not fare well at the box office.

Salman Khan can be seen in the role of a one-man hero, who is fighting with every evil on his own. TZH has become the biggest movie of 2017 after Baahubali 2. The movie has also broken another record by becoming the second-highest week 2 of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

Post collecting 3.72 crores on its 3rd Friday, the movie now stands with a grand total of 295.27 crores at the Indian box office. The movie has been unstoppable since its release and has been breaking records at the box office. It looks like the movie has a long way to go because there are no big releases in the upcoming week which will give the movie a much longer run at the box office.

Ali Abbas Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and the second installment of the Tiger series. Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising the roles of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, along with Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad, along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie revolves around the two agents trying to rescue 25 abducted nurses from a terrorist group in Iraq.

Trending

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third film together has already been announced. The film is titled Bharat and it is an adaptation of Korean war drama Ode To My Father, reportedly the second highest-grossing film in the history of Korean cinema. The film is produced by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Apart for Bharat, Salman Khan will be busy filming Race 3 in 2018.