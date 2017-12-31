Tiger Zinda Hai 2nd Saturday Box Office Collection Early Trends: Takes A Jump At the Box Office

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been breaking all the records at the box office. The year 2017 is ending on a positive note, just what our industry needed. From collecting a sky-high opening, record-breaking weekend and amazing weekdays, Tiger Zinda Hai is running successfully in its second weekend too.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been growing more day-by-day at the box office. Not only with its flawless action sequences but also because of the positive word of mouth, the film doing well.

After having a bad year so far, all the eyeballs were on Tiger Zinda Hai and it’s has succeeded in its mission! This year we saw Salman’s film Tubelight tanked at the box office and it came shocked many. Not only this, but even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal failed miserably in winning the hearts. To our surprise, this year no big films worked on the silver screen. The industry had high hopes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and Ali’s Tiger Zinda Hai. But unfortunately Padmavati’s release date got deferred due to some reasons and then Tiger Zinda Hai was the only hope.

Tiger Zinda Hai was already special since it is a sequel of Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. With this film too, everyone thought that Kabir would take the franchise ahead but it landed in Ali’s kitty. Kabir and Salman’s Jodi has been a super hit one in the past. They worked in Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is Salman’s highest grossing film till date. With Ali too, Salman has some great films which are the winner at the box office. Ali and Salman’s Sultan is the second highest grossing film of all time of the latter.

With Tiger Zinda Hai too, their Jodi has proved to be the most successful one! The film has collected a whopping amount of 217.60 crores till now. In just a week, Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the lifetime collection of Golmaal Again (205.70 crores).

Now, the film has entered in its second week and the early trends coming in for its 2nd Saturday, it has collected in the range of 14-16 crores. The film will grow even big as audiences would go to watch it because of a long weekend. It will definitely collect an amazing number and soon enter the 300 crore club.