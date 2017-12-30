Tiger Zinda Hai 2nd Friday Box Office Collection Early Trends: Strong As A Bull At The Box Office

Ever since, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has released, all the eyes are on its box office numbers. The interesting thing is that it has truly amazed us by the way it’s growing day-by-day at the box office.

After the longest time in 2017, the industry saw such a record-breaking number and Tiger Zinda Hai is what we actually needed. This year has not been that good for the industry as the films by our biggies tanked very badly at the box office. So, the hopes by Tiger Zinda Hai were too high and this Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller has lived up to the expectations!

With Tiger Zinda Hai being a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, this already made this film special for the fans. Ali’s Tiger Zinda Hai had already won the hearts when the posters and trailer was unveiled. Now, after the release, the response and the numbers are talking for itself. Even the film Ek Tha Tiger was a super hit film back then in 2012 and it was directed by Kabir Khan. This time too, everyone expected Kabir to impress us again with his magic in the sequel but Ali stepped in his shoes and directed instead.

Ali and Salman’s duo is also the most successful duos in the town. Earlier, both of them have worked together in Sultan, which went on to become Salman’s 2nd Highest grossing film of all time. With Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali has stunned us with the kind of action it has, we can see that international touch to it. The film has collected a whopping amount of 206.04 crores in its first week and it has crossed the lifetime collections of Golmaal Again (205.70 crores) in just a week.

The film has entered its second week and as per the early trends coming in for its second Friday, it has collected in the range of 11-13 crores. With this kind of response and numbers, Tiger Zinda Hai will definitely fly high at the box office.