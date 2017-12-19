Tiger Zinda Hai 1st Weekend Collections: Will It Be Able To Cross Ek Tha Tiger’s 5 Day Weekend?

When a film has Salman Khan, the opening day and first weekend collections of that film are not a huge worry. We all know it will be good but how much good is the main question. As Tiger Zinda Hai release is just around the corner, let’s take a recap to some highest weekend collections of Salman movies.
Though Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight did not take the trademark bhai-style opening, it was low over the weekend too. It managed to collect just 64.77 crores in its 1st weekend which are too low considering it was a film directed by Kabir Khan starring Salman and that too after a super success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The highest weekend collection for Salman Khan has surely been Sultan. Yes, it enjoyed a 5 day weekend but still, the figures were mounting. It collected 180.36 crores in its first weekend. The movie was a rage among everyone as it went to be Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie of all time.
|Films
|Opening Weekend Collections
|Sultan
|180.36 Cr (5 days weekend)
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|129.77 Cr (4 days weekend)
|Ek Tha Tiger
|116.05 Cr (5 days weekend)
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|102.60 Cr
|Bodyguard
|85.00 Cr (5 days weekend)
|Kick
|83.50 Cr
|Tubelight
|64.77 Cr
|Dabangg 2
|63.60 Cr
|Jai Ho
|58.50 Cr
|Dabangg
|47.00 Cr
|Ready
|40.00 Cr
With Salman Khan reuniting with Katrina Kaif after 5 years in a sequel to an already super-hit film, Tiger Zinda Hai has all chances to shatter many box office records. Its prequel, Ek Tha Tiger collected 116.05 crores in its 5-day long weekend. Tiger Zinda Hai has got a perfect release date as it’s releasing just before the Holiday period.
Having Christmas holiday on its 1st Monday is a blessing any film could ask and Tiger Zinda Hai has got this opportunity. The movie will enjoy the New Year’s mini-vacation period minting some serious cash at the box office.
In what range do you think will be the first weekend of Tiger Zinda Hai? Will its 3-day-normal weekend be able to cross the collections of a 5-day weekend of Ek Tha Tiger? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.