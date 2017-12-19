Tiger Zinda Hai 1st Weekend Collections: Will It Be Able To Cross Ek Tha Tiger’s 5 Day Weekend?

When a film has Salman Khan, the opening day and first weekend collections of that film are not a huge worry. We all know it will be good but how much good is the main question. As Tiger Zinda Hai release is just around the corner, let’s take a recap to some highest weekend collections of Salman movies.

Though Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight did not take the trademark bhai-style opening, it was low over the weekend too. It managed to collect just 64.77 crores in its 1st weekend which are too low considering it was a film directed by Kabir Khan starring Salman and that too after a super success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The highest weekend collection for Salman Khan has surely been Sultan. Yes, it enjoyed a 5 day weekend but still, the figures were mounting. It collected 180.36 crores in its first weekend. The movie was a rage among everyone as it went to be Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie of all time.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Trending

With Salman Khan reuniting with Katrina Kaif after 5 years in a sequel to an already super-hit film, Tiger Zinda Hai has all chances to shatter many box office records. Its prequel, Ek Tha Tiger collected 116.05 crores in its 5-day long weekend. Tiger Zinda Hai has got a perfect release date as it’s releasing just before the Holiday period.

Having Christmas holiday on its 1st Monday is a blessing any film could ask and Tiger Zinda Hai has got this opportunity. The movie will enjoy the New Year’s mini-vacation period minting some serious cash at the box office.

In what range do you think will be the first weekend of Tiger Zinda Hai? Will its 3-day-normal weekend be able to cross the collections of a 5-day weekend of Ek Tha Tiger? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.