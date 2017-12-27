Tiger Zinda Hai 1st Tuesday Collections Early Trends: Salman Khan Is Unstoppable

Salman Khan with Tiger Zinda Hai has probably given his fans and true blue movie buffs the best gift for the Christmas and New Year. Filling cinema halls with joy and cheer, the duo of Ali Abbas Zafar is back to entertain.

The movie post crossing the 150 crore mark in just 4 days, the movie is on its way to enter the prestigious 200 crore club at the box office. The movie is enjoying the holiday season attracting more than just Salman’s fan base.

The movie collected 36.54 crores on its 1st Monday, thanks to the Christmas holiday. The real test of the film started form Tuesday and from what we are hearing the movie is passing it with flying colours. According to the early estimates pouring in the movie has collected in the range of 19-21 crores at the box office.

With this, the movie will touch the 170 crore mark in just 5 days and 200 crore week 1 will be a reality for it. Touching 300 crore mark is also a huge possibility until the movie did not notice a huge crash during the new year.

The movie has brought some much-needed cheer to the Bollywood box office in a lackluster year, by crossing the 150 crore mark since its release.

The movie, which hit the screens on December 22, got an extended opening weekend courtesy Christmas which was on Monday.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also helmed Sultan for Salman. He is also directing the blockbuster Khan in his next titled as Bharat. It is an Eid 2019 release.