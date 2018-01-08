Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is surely bombing the box office with its blast. Crossing the 300 crore mark has made this Salman Khan starrer a super successful venture for the makers.

The movie not only ended a tipsy-topsy 2017 on a high note but also welcomed 2018 with swag. Usually, for movies made on such humongous budget, it becomes difficult to recover 100% of profit. But seeing the magic of Tiger Zinda Hai, we were sure from the day one – this movie will enter the list of profitable movies & it was just a matter of time.

The movie was made on a mammoth budget of 150 crores. So as per calculation, it required 300 crores to make a 100% of profit at the box office. The movie has already crossed that mark and now stands at the grand total of 309.16 crores. The movie has earned 159.16 crores as return on its investment and its profit percentage is 106.10%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Trending

Paresh Pahuja, who made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Zinda Hai, says he predicted the box office success of the Salman Khan starrer. The film, which released on December 22 last year, minted 309.16 crores.

“Success of the first film is extremely important for any actor’s career, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a blockbuster. I predicted it as it has Salman and (actress) Katrina Kaif together. It is also the sequel to the superhit film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’,” Paresh said in a statement.

“Life has changed completely. People recognize me now. Professionally, things have changed big time. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. My dream directors are interested in me. People have voted for me for the Filmfare Best Supporting Role and Best Debut. My speech is already ready,” he added.

On his debut with Salman, he said: “He has been my favourite since ‘Karan Arjun’. I got to be in the same frame with him in my first film. The feeling was surreal.”