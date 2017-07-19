Tiger Shroff saw 2 releases last year but not both of them enjoyed the taste of success at the box office. His last released A Flying Jatt tanked at the box office and was declared as a flop.

Before A Fling Jatt, he had Baaghi which was loved by the public resulting as a hit at ticket windows. Directed by Sabbir Khan the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Sudheer Babu in pivotal roles. It crossed the collections of Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti which earned 55 crores at the box office.

Now for the third time, Tiger is all set to work with director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi in Munna Michael. Touted as an action dance genre, this film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and the super talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As we know what was Baaghi‘s fate at the box-office, expectations from this one buzzes up by default.

As Tiger’s last release was a dud we wonder if that will affect Munna Michael in any possible way. The promos have garnered enough buzz to give the film a decent opening. Even the songs like Ding Dang, Beparwah and Main Hoon are been liked quite a lot by the audience. Good songs + accepted promo is the equation filmmakers look to hit a prefect number on first Friday.

Meanwhile let’s have a look at Tiger Shroff’s not so long history at box office-

Film Year Lifetime Collections Baaghi 2016 76.00 Cr Heropanti 2014 55.00 Cr A Flying Jatt 2016 38.10 Cr

Tiger Shroff claims this film is a tribute to his dance guru Michael Jackson. In the making videos of the film out on YouTube it’s visible the effort he has taken to get into the skin of this character. He also revealed in a video that how he vomited between the shots just because of the stamina it took to make the shot look perfect. The film is slated to release this Friday and will clash with Lipstick Under My Burkha and Hollywood biggie Dunkirk at the box-office.