Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s PadMan At The Box Office

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 is winning hearts all the way! The movie has been earning a lot of moolah at the box office! The movie is in its first week and is the highest opener of 2018 beating biggies like Padmaavat, PadMan.
The action packed movie with a twist of romance between Tiger and Disha is mind-blowingly amazing!
Now, Baaghi 2 has achieved a new record! The movie has crossed Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor’s PadMan! Baaghi 2 has earned 85.20 crores and crossed the lifetime collections of Padman which earned a total of 78.95 crores!
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Padmaavat
|300.00*
|2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|107.81*
|3. Raid
|96.97*
|3. Baaghi 2
|85.15*
|4. PadMan
|78.95*
PadMan is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.
Whereas Baaghi 2 is rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s first film together and it is interesting to see how they rule the screen together. The movie brings back Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff with a bang as a badass battle-hardened army officer.
Well, for Baaghi 2 all we can say is that Tiger Shroff’s innocence and Disha Patani’s hotness is looking amazing on the screen! It will be interesting to see in how many days the movie enters the 100 crore club!