Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 Continues To Roar At The Box Office!

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 has been breaking many records from the day of its release at the box office. The film has already become Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s 1st 100 crore club film, it has acquired the 2nd position on the Highest-grossing films of 2018 list.

The film has collected 6.50 crores* on its 2nd Friday at the Indian box office. Baaghi 2 collected $ 5.03 million (32.69 crores) in its 1week at the overseas box office. This action-packed film stands with a worldwide collection of 191.85 crores.*

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan says multi-talented actor Tiger Shroff’s screen presence is so strong that projecting him as an ordinary man does not seem feasible.

“Tiger has all the good things rolled in one. He is a great looking guy with flawless dancing ability and a great physique that girls go gaga over. His smile, his eyes and his screen presence is so strong that one cannot shoot any regular scene with Tiger Shroff. As a director, it was challenging for me,” Khan told IANS in an interview.