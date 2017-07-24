Munna Michael had a passable weekend of 21.67 crores* as collections didn’t quite jump higher on Saturday. Yes, numbers did rise to some extent on Sunday but not to a high that would have made all associated with it jump with joy. One, of course, expected a much better response, especially considering the fact that the film was released at 3000 screens and hence there was scope to find much greater audience footfalls.

Moreover, there wasn’t much of a competition either from the past or present. Jagga Jasoos has hardly seen any numbers coming in, Mom is almost through with its run while Lipstick Under My Burkha has a niche audience. That pretty much left the stage open for Munna Michael to make merry.

The film has entered the Top-10 weekends of 2017, though that doesn’t really say much as it is at Number 10 spot. It is still below

Sachin – A Billion Dreams [28.05 crores] and only managed to sneak the past

Naam Shabana [18.76 crores] that was made at half its budget.

What has to be seen now is how does the film perform over the weekdays. For it to be in the running during the second week, the drop on Monday needs to be minimal. As a matter of fact at the bare minimum, it needs to collect at least 4 crores. Anything less than that won’t really spell good news for the film.

The second release of the week, Lipstick Under My Burkha, managed to find its target audience and its collections have come as a bit of a (pleasant) surprise. Other than the fact that it has managed to entice audience despite being a star-less affair, it has also found average to good to very good reviews going in its favor that is also helping further in word of mouth doing the trick. With 5.80 crores* under its belt already, the film is now heading for a lifetime of over 10 crores which would be a fair number for this low budget affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

