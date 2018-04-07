Tiger Shroff Makes A Grand Entry To The Koimoi’s Star Index With Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff’s latest outing Baaghi 2 has taken the ticket window by storm. The film has been loved by the critics as well as the audience. Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff’s 1st film to enter the 100 crore club at the box office.
The film is the 2nd installment of the Baaghi franchise. The 1st film featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. whereas the 2nd has Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.
This Ahmed Khan film has collected a total of 112.85 crores after the end of its 1st week at the box office. Baaghi 2 garnered 25.10 crores on Friday, 20.40 crores on Saturday, 27.60 crores on Sunday, 12.10 crores on Monday, 10.60 crores on Tuesday, 9.10 crores on Wednesday, 7.95 crores on Thursday. With the film’s entry to the 100 crore club, Tiger Shroff has made a grand entry to the Koimoi’s Power Index.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|700
|400
|900
|100
|2100
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|250
|1350
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|300
|50
|550
|7. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|8. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|9. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|10. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Tiger Shroff has acquired the 13th position in the list. The actor has surpassed Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. The next target for the actor is Sushant Singh Rajput.