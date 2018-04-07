Tiger Shroff Makes A Grand Entry To The Koimoi’s Star Index With Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff’s latest outing Baaghi 2 has taken the ticket window by storm. The film has been loved by the critics as well as the audience. Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff’s 1st film to enter the 100 crore club at the box office.

The film is the 2nd installment of the Baaghi franchise. The 1st film featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. whereas the 2nd has Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.

This Ahmed Khan film has collected a total of 112.85 crores after the end of its 1st week at the box office. Baaghi 2 garnered 25.10 crores on Friday, 20.40 crores on Saturday, 27.60 crores on Sunday, 12.10 crores on Monday, 10.60 crores on Tuesday, 9.10 crores on Wednesday, 7.95 crores on Thursday. With the film’s entry to the 100 crore club, Tiger Shroff has made a grand entry to the Koimoi’s Power Index.

Rani Mukerji Starrer Hichki Ends Its 2nd Week On A Positive Note Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film (Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing) Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 900 100 2100 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Ranveer Singh 200 0 300 50 550 7. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 8. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 9. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 10. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 14. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 15. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

Tiger Shroff has acquired the 13th position in the list. The actor has surpassed Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. The next target for the actor is Sushant Singh Rajput.