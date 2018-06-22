Tiger Shroff Joins The League Of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Ajay Devgn With Baaghi 2!

The Gen next actor Tiger Shroff turned the youngest Superstar of Bollywood with the release of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2. The action entertainer raked in 25.10 crores on day 1, joining Tiger Shroff into the league of Superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn.

Youngest of the younger lot in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff broke major records at the box office with his recent outing Baaghi 2. With the action entertainer Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff raced past his contemporaries to emerge as one of the most bankable actors to deliver an unprecedented feat of 165 crores at the box office.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year collecting 44.97 crores, Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 40.35 crores, Aamir Khan 36 crores with Dhoom 3, Ajay Devgn 32 crores with Singham Returns and Hrithik Roshan 27.54 crores with Bang Bang, Tiger Shroff joins the league of highest opening over 25 crores with Baaghi 2.

The theatres across the nation have witnessed a mass hysteria over the release of the film, something which was seen only for Superstars like Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik.

Packing a punch with his debut venture Heropanti, Tiger Shroff stepped in Bollywood as the action star, with the super hit success of Baaghi and blockbuster Baaghi 2, the young actor has only further established himself as one of the most bankable stars.