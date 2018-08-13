Here’s How Tiger Shroff Emerges As The Highest Gainer Amongst The Younger Lot

Tiger Shroff emerged as the youngest superstar with the blockbuster success of his last outing Baaghi 2.

While Varun Dhawan’s biggest hit of the career Judwaa 2 raked in 138 crores and Arjun Kapoor’s highest 2 States collected 104 crores, Shroff surpassed everyone to mint 165 crores at the box office becoming the youngest Superstar to do so.

In just 4 years and 5 films, Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

Over the years, his disciple and dedication have been inspirational. The actor is known to be punctual and always abides by the routine. A guy who is never seen in the party circuit, Tiger Shroff only lets his work do the talking.

On the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the year 2, post which the actor will be seen in YRF’s action thriller also starring Hrithik Roshan.