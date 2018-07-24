Tiger Shroff Box Office Track: Here’s Where He Stands In His Contemporaries!

Bollywood’s young gun Tiger Shroff surprised the critics and audience alike with the astounding success of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2. The actor who had begun his career with Heropanti back in 2014 has gone ahead to bag the highest grossing film at the box office in comparison with his contemporaries.

Tiger Shroff’s contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have done more films than the actor, but the box office collections of the Baaghi 2 actor is higher than the highest film of other two actors.

While Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 garnered 165 crores, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 had collected 138 crores and Arjun Kapoor’s 2 States had done 104 crores at the box office.

As per the last Ormax report, Tiger Shroff also bagged a position at a 5th place after Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Challenging the norms of the industry, five films old Tiger Shroff shattered major records at the box office with his power-packed performance and enigmatic fan-base across the nation.

The actor who is the youngest amongst his contemporaries has been making the maximum impact by entertaining the audience across different age segments and boundaries.

He has emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor amongst the lot to clock the fastest century as well.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Student Of The Year 2, next with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 3.