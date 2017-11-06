Thor: Ragnarok Enjoys A Thunderous Weekend At The Indian Box Office

Thor: Ragnarok has emerged as a sweet surprise this week. Released with Ittefaq when Golmaal Again is being already ruling the box office, Thor: Ragnarok has enjoyed a great weekend at the Indian box office.

Starting with a thunderclap, Thor: Ragnarok collected 7.73 crores on its 1st day, and showed an impressive growth on its 2nd day collecting 9.30 crores. The movie has crossed the 10 crore mark earning 10.46 crores on Sunday at the box office. It now stands at the grand total of 27.66 crores nett (35.46 crores gross).

To extend the excitement and anticipation around Thor: Ragnarok beyond the screens and spread superhero thrill into the daily lives of fans, Disney India’s Consumer Products business brought on board a diverse range of brands to create various products across categories – apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, toys, stationery and many more.

Given the large and loyal fan following of Marvel’s superheroes in India, the team has got as many as 28 brands on board. For instance, Myntra created an exclusive line of Thor: Ragnarok inspired apparel collection.

Amazon curated a Thor: Ragnarok store with over 1000 SKUs across 8-10 product categories, toys and men’s apparel leading the categories.

“The popularity and fan-following of Marvel’s superheroes has grown exponentially in the country with every movie. Today, it’s not just a favourite among consumers, but also sought after by a variety of brands,” said Sanjeet Mehta, Executive Director – Consumer Products, Disney India.

Gaurav Chakravarty, Head Marketing and Loyalty, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, said: “We have created an exciting range of apparel for kids inspired by ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The merchandise has received an overwhelming response.”