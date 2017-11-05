Thor: Ragnarok Day 2 Indian Box Office! Continues Its Amazing Spell

Thor: Ragnarok with its amazing opening yesterday surprised everyone. It will not end so soon as the movie has continued its magical presence at the Indian box office on the 2nd day too.

After starting its race with 7.73 crores on the first day, Thor: Ragnarok has collected 9.30 crores on its day 2 at the Indian box office. The movie now stands at the grand total of 17.03 crores.

Cate Blanchett, who essays the fantastical character of Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, says she really enjoyed beating people up as the female villain of the film.

“I think so (whether Hela is the most physical role she has ever taken). I’m pretty physical when I’m on stage. Indiana Jones was quite physical. But in terms of hand-to-hand combat, this definitely wins. And that’s been part of what I’ve relished actually,” Blanchett said in a statement.

The third instalment of the Thor franchise released in IMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1,200 screens on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“It’s been a smashing month of serious uniting of forces across on ground and digital activations including a pan-India figurine tour, screenings, solid digital activations, a strong PR drive and more. We hope the thrill we experienced putting together the plan is also experienced by the audiences when they go meet Thor and Hulk on the big screen,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President – Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

“Thor Ragnarok is a prelude to the biggest fight of the Millennium that is up next in May 2018 with the Avengers – Infinity Wars – Part 1 where all these superheroes from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) come together,” she added.

In the latest title, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunites with his fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The two go on a fun-filled adventurous journey to save Asgard.

They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins.