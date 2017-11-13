Thor: Ragnarok Crosses 50 Crore Mark At The Indian Box Office

Thor: Ragnarok which alongside Ittefaq is doing better than many recent Bollywood movies. The superhero genre has always been favourite of many in India and Thor continues the trend.

After movies like Spiderman: Homecoming, Annabelle: Creation, Fate Of The Furious and IT have roared their existence at the Indian box office, Thor: Ragnarok has joined to be one the highest Hollywood grossers.

Thor: Ragnarok has collected 4.25 crores on its 2nd Sunday taking its grand total to 50.38 crores. It crossed the 10 crore mark in the 2nd weekend which is a huge feat to achieve for a Hollywood film.

After his superb stint in Thor: Ragnarok Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in Avengers 4. He was spotted filming a scene of the upcoming movie.

Fellow Avengers 4 actors Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) were seen alongside him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The images of the shoot which spread online led fans to speculate that the stars were filming a flashback scene. The speculation arose as Hiddleton’s character was seen being restrained by a device over his mouth. They might be recreating the ending of “The Avengers”, where Loki lost to the superheroes.

The Thor: Ragnarok star, Chris Hemsworth, has been married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky for almost seven years and they have three children together. He added: “My wife definitely put aside her career. She had done, like 20 films in Europe in French, Spanish, and then we had kids and she said, ‘This is your bit, do it and I’m here for you, supporting.’ I’m incredibly thankful for that.”

Thor: Ragnarok is the 3rd part of the Thor franchise, whereas the first 2 were dark and gritty the makers decided to change the director for this one. It helped them and how? Infusing some hilarious moments, the movie has garnered outstanding reviews from all over.