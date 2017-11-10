Thor: Ragnarok has completed its 1st successful week at the Indian box office. The movie opened to a marvelous day one and received extremely positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The movie has collected 2.54 crores on its 1st Thursday. A bridge to the Avengers: Infinity, Thor: Ragnarok has tempted many Marvel fans to come out and experience it in theatres. The movie now has collected a total of 40.37 crores in its 1st week.

Fans were more convinced as Hemsworth was seen sporting long hair despite his character cutting his blond locks in Thor: Ragnarok. Not only that, but Hemsworth was also seen chatting with Downey Jr., who rocked a black-and-gold Sabbath shirt at the premiere.

Ruffalo reprised the role of Hulk in the third part of Thor, which also stars Hemsworth as Thor. Hemsworth was asked if he is open to work in a Bollywood film, Hemsworth told IANS in a roundtable conference: “Sure. I’d go where the fun is and then scripts are… if there was a great script, I’d be up for anything.”

Even Mark Ruffalo was asked if the perception of Bollywood cinema being only about song and dance has changed, Ruffalo told IANS in a round table conference: “I saw a cool Bollywood film… A tough guy thing where there are rival gangs…’Scarface’ characters… more like gangster character. I look forward to seeing what more Indian cinema can come up with.”

But would he like to be a part of one? “Why not? I can’t sing and dance very well, but I can do some of the straight roles,” he said.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and Jeff Goldblum among others. The movie released in India on November 3.