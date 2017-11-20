Thor: Ragnarok Battles Out Other Releases At The Indian Box Office

Thor: Ragnarok released on 3rd November in India and witnessed a very strong opening. It trended amazingly despite new releases at the box office. Carrying the legacy of successful Hollywood movies in India, Thor: Ragnarok has proved to be public’s favorite.

The movie has collected 2.03 crores in its 3rd weekend taking its grand total to 56.87 crores at the Indian box office. The total gross collections of the movie are 72.91 crores.

Pre the movie release, Marvel decided to tour the Thor figurines around the country, “At the Studio, we felt this tentpole release deserves a celebration of sorts, so to extend this excitement beyond the screen, we thought it would be a great idea to activate an on-ground event, giving Marvel, Thor and Hulk fans to meet their favourite character,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President – Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

Chris Hemsworth says he had requested the makers of Thor: Ragnarok to shoot the film in Australia, and was lucky that they agreed to it.

“I asked if we could shoot in Australia and thankfully the Marvel guys said they would look into it but couldn’t promise anything. To me, to be home again for more than two weeks would be fantastic. And it worked out. It was so good,” Hemsworth said in a statement.

“It was so nice being there. There’s just such a familiarity with the crew and everything here. And I get to sleep in my own bed. But I also think there’s such wonderful talent here as well, in the cast and crew across the board. So it was fantastic. And the weather was brilliant. I don’t think we got rained out at all. It’s just been one of the best shoots I’ve been part of,” he added.

Thor: Ragnarok is the third instalment of the franchise. It released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX, 3D, 4DX and 2D formats.