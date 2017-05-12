This Week’s Major Box Office Battle: Baahubali 2 Vs Meri Pyaari Bindu Vs Sarkar 3

Baahubali: The Conclusion has created a storm at the box office worldwide by becoming the first Indian film to achieve the Rs 1000 crore milestone! Baahubali 2 hit theatres on 28th April and no Bollywood film released the week after. YRF’s Meri Pyaari Bindu and Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 are the first Bollywood films to hit theatres two weeks after Baahubali 2. How will they perform? Trade Analyst Rohit Jaiswal predicts.

Rohit feels Meri Pyaari Bindu should collect Rs 2.5-3 crores on day one and Rs 11 crores on its first weekend. However, he expects that the film should grow with word of mouth publicity and if that happens then it might collect around Rs 13 crores over the opening weekend.

As far as Sarkar 3 is concerned, Rohit predicts the first-day collection of Rs 4-4.5 crores and an opening weekend collection of around Rs 14 crores. He assumes Monday onwards business of both the films will be dull and Baahubali 2 will take a lead.

Since the two films are clashing at the box office, will this affect their performance? Rohit doesn’t feel that is going to happen. He said, “Box office clashes affect big films but not smaller ones. Films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 will have limited audience, so it doesn’t really matter.” He informs that while Sarkar 3 will be opening with approx 1400 screens across India, for Meri Pyaari Bindu, the number is not more than 900-1000.

He says that exhibitors are in ‘huge confusion’ with Baahubali 2 still going strong. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus will continue to run in theatres till 22nd June. However, in the third week, the screen count will be reduced by 40% as compared to its second week, as not just Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 are releasing but two Hollywood movies, Alien: Covenant and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword are hitting theatres in India this week. The trade analyst is also of the opinion that Baahubali 2 will not only take a lead on Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3, but it will also affect the box office performance of Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, which is releasing a week later, on the 19th of May!