Secret Superstar has been fighting to survive in its own league at the box office. After crossing the 50 crore mark, the movie has been seeing stable weekdays at the box office. Let’s see how it has fared on its 2nd Wednesday at the box office.

The film has gathered in 1.10 crores* on the 2nd Thursday at the box office. Now, it has a total collection of 55.10 crores*. The movie, this week, will face competition from Sidharth Malhotra’s Ittefaq and Hollywood biggie Thor: Ragnarok.

Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said: “Secret Superstar is a film that is bound to connect with many hearts. Zaira has done a wonderful job holding this film together and doing well in markets that are considered unconventional.

“It is amongst the top four in Turkey and amongst the top 10 in the UK, and we are going to continue putting all our strengths together to get more eyeballs to this film in the coming weeks. This is definitely a story that must be told.”

In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Zaira, who turned 17 recently, is overwhelmed with all the positive response coming her way for her second film. She made her debut with Dangal.

“I am really glad and overwhelmed. I am feeling very lucky and blessed… I think I am receiving more messages now than I received after ‘Dangal‘. Everyone I know has appreciated the film and my work, it is an amazing feeling,” she said at her birthday celebrations in Mumbai.