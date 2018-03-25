Raid which released last Friday at the box office is now facing a tough competition from Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which is also getting good reviews from the critics and the audience.

This film made 3.55 crores on its 2nd Friday and 5 crores* on its Saturday taking the total to 71.6 crores* at the box office.

Screenwriter Ritesh Shah recently revealed whose idea was it to write film Raid. In a recent interview with Scroll, he said, “The idea came from producer Kumar Mangat, who knew the real-life income tax officer. Raj and I wanted to work together for a really long time. The preliminary concept meeting happened between me, Raj and Kumar Mangat. Then, we were introduced to the officer. Based on our research, I wrote a 20 to 25-page treatment in consultation with Raj, Kumar Mangat and Ajay Devgn. That was turned into the screenplay.”

Trending

In the same interview, he was also about whether he will write his hand on writing horror films? He added, “I am not equipped to write horror or science fiction. And I don’t relate to horror. Ghosts don’t scare me, people do. Futuristic developments don’t worry me, current issues do.”

Raid, also features Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was criticised by some critics for its stretched plot but the audience seems to have loved the film. It will be interesting to see whether the audience will continue to shower their love in the second week too!