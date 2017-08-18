This Is How Much Mubarakan Has Fared At The Box Office

The journey of Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan has been full of surprises. This family entertainer has been accepted with open arms by the public. It was bashed by critics still but was liked by the audience (At least the numbers tell the same story).

After an average week one of 35.66 crores it was totally expected that the film will crash in its coming week. But same was not the case, the movie was rock steady on its weekdays scoring a respectable total in its second week despite of huge competition from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The movie collected 12.64 crores in its 2nd week. Even when movies like Jab Harry Met Sejal grabbed screens from the film, it did not crash. It remained steady overcoming every obstacle in its way. This family entertainer lured its target audience to reach the position it is today. In its 3rd week, it faced competition from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This is where the movie saw a severe crash as Akshay Kumar’s starrer is doing some outstanding business at the box office.

1st week – 35.66 crores

2nd week – 12.64 crores

3rd week – 5.75 crores

Total: 54.05 crores

Trending :

The film has collected 5.75 crores in its 3rd week summing up the total of the film to 54.05 crores. This week’s release Bareilly Ki Barfi will get a good amount of screens. Hollywood’s horror flick has opened to an amazing occupancy and will act as a roadblock too. Dhanush-Kajol’s VIP 2 and Gurinder Chadha’s Partition 1947, too, will take a certain amount of screens. It’ll be interesting to see how Mubarakan will fare from now when it has the minimum amount of screens.

This is the first time uncle Anil Kapoor has worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in a film. Interestingly, they portray the same relationship in the film. Asked if it’s fun to work with a family member on screen, Arjun said in an interview, “It’s a blast (to work with a family member). Before the film began I was also keen to see how this pans out because I have not experienced this before. But it turned out to be a blast because you get to hang out with your family. Learn, work and watch a man who’s iconic and a legend do his work.”