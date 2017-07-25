This Is How Much Mom Collected At The Box Office After Third Weekend

Sridevi’s Mom has been enjoying stable weekdays as it showed growth on its 3rd weekend fighting to end up on a profitable side. The movie’s collection is on the similar track as Vidya Balan’s Kahaani 2 which also was of the same genre.

This drama/thriller collected 44 Lakhs (Friday), 84 Lakhs (Saturday), 96 Lakhs (Sunday) and 50 Lakhs* approximate (Monday). It stands at the grand total of 35.96 crores* at the domestic market. Growth on Saturday and Sunday is normal but for a film with limited screen space entering week 3, that means something.

This week’s releases Munna Michael, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk got the majority of screens still Mom has managed to stay stable shows the potential of a good film at the box office. Munna Michael is finding hard to sustain at the box office, while Lipstick Under My Burkha is stable and Dunkirk is surprising with each passing day. Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has also been declared flop at the box office.

This week too, Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor-Ileana D’Cruz-Athiya Shetty starrer Mubarakan and Neil Nitin Mukesh-Kirti Kulhari’s Indu Sarkar will release taking up the huge chunk of screens. Hollywood’s Valerian And The City Of Thousand Planets also hits the theaters this week.

The movie opened to superb reviews by critics and going by the steady hold of the film at the box office it’s clear that public has loved the film too. It would be interesting to see if Mom can still hold well even after losing a major number of screens to this week’s releases. The film has released in three more languages – Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across the country. There also were reports of Sridevi working with SS Rajamouli on a project along with superstar of south Mohanlal. Nothing on this project has been confirmed yet.