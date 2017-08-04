This Is How Much Lipstick Under My Burkha Collected At The Box Office

Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Rachna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur has registered staggering numbers at the box office.

Targeting a very limited audience, made under controlled budget, the box office numbers are excellent. Also keeping in minds the limited screen space it got facing the competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Munna Michael, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk its first week and later from Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan.

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial has collected 64 lacs on Wednesday and 57 lacs on Thursday! The film had collected 10.96 crores in its first week and 6.29 crores in its second week. Lipstick Under My Burkha now stands with a grand total of 17.25crores!

The film opened to superb reviews by critics as well as the audience. Word of mouth spread like a wildfire and even with limited screen space, the film collected what it deserved. The success of Lipstick Under My Burkha is a slap on those who think that festival films can’t gross well.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a tale of four women and if you see them they’re like any other normal women you see in your daily life. Alankrita Shrivastava, in this black comedy, has made some brilliant efforts to present how these women feel in the men’s world.

The story and presentation of the film is unconventional but it’s a film everyone will connect at some point or another. The relatability with the audience has boosted the word of mouth in the favour of the film and may result into a good weekend and stable weekdays.