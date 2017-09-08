Since Ghajini, Aamir Khan is on an invincible trip which not every star has the fortune to enjoy it. First 100 crore film, first 200 crore film, first 300 crore film, Dangal about to touch 1900 crores at the worldwide box office are few milestones of this new king in the market.

Dangal is just not done making money but winning people’s hearts worldwide. With India and China conquered, it took Hong Kong by storm. It opened in the second spot and soon claimed the first place. And now, it is just minting money at the box office non-stop.

The movie has collected an amount of 0.66 crores on its 2nd Wednesday and now stands with a total of HK$ 15,650,087 [ 12.81 cr]. Aamir Khan’s Dangal in Hong Kong refuses to slow down even on weekdays. The film now stands at a grand total of 1883.30 crores at the worldwide box office. This film of Aamir Khan had collected 542.34 crores gross at the Indian box office. The film has already created History at the ticket window. Will any movie surpass this one?

In the film, Aamir Khan features Mahavir Singh Phogat, debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a key role.The movie won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).

Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Secret Superstar and shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.