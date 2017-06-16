Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion has finally completed its 7th week at the box office. The numbers of the film have always been brilliant right from the day of its release.

S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus has made 1066 crores nett at the Indian box office which makes the film stand with a 1373 crores gross collection in India, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi version.

Apart from this, the film has earned 310 crores overseas. This brings the total to 1,684 crores worldwide gross.

Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the Chinese theaters in September in 4,000 Screens. Trade expert Ramesh Bala mentioned in his tweet that the target of Baahubali 2 at the Chinese box office is approximately ¥300M ($44.1 Million).

According to reports, the stars will fly off to China to promote the film. After Aamir Khan’s Dangal response at the Chinese box office, the makers of Baahuabli 2 are expecting high numbers from China.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected a total of 180.14 million – INR – Rs. 1163 crores in China. Let’s see whether Baahubali 2 can beat this record or not!

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”