This Day That Film: When Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Delivered Big Flops On The Same Day!

The date, 4th August is quite unlucky for Bollywood, as over the years there haven’t been many successful films to have released on this date. The top 3 superstars of the industry i.e. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered 3 of their career’s biggest flop on this date. Starting alphabetically, Aamir Khan acted in a film named Aatank Hi Aatank which released in 1995.

The film was an action entertainer and also starred Rajinikanth in lead. While Aamir Khan was not the Aamir Khan that he today, the film failed miserably at the Box-Office. The film took an opening of Rs 31 Lakh at the Box-Office and ended its run at collections close to Rs 2.50 crore. The film was termed a flop at the Box-Office, and even today, Aamir Khan believes that he made a lot of mistakes in terms of film selection between 1993 and 1998, post which he started the funda of acting in one film at a time.

The second Khan i.e. Salman Khan too doesn’t have fond memories with this date. While Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega was a fairly successful venture, the one that released after this was a massive flop. Professionally, Salman’s worst phase of career was between 2006 and 2009, wherein his films were failing to leave a mark one after another. And in this phase released Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, which was a delayed project. The film co-starred Shilpa Shetty was a flop right from its opening day. It raked in Rs 42 Lakh on its opening day and ended its run at the Box-Office at collections close to Rs 1.91 crore.

The third Khan i.e. Shah Rukh Khan also has not so good memories with day. His film Jab Harry Met Sejal released on 4th August 2017 and proved to be one of the biggest flop of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The movie co-starring Anushka Sharma took a decent opening of Rs 15 crore but proved to be one of the worst trending film of this decade. It ended its run at the Box-Office at collections around Rs 61 crore and got the flop verdict. The film was criticised for the wafer this plot, however the music got a positive acclaim from the audience.

