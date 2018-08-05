The day 5th August is indeed an iconic day for the Indian film industry. This day saw the release of Sunny Deol’s debut film, Betaab and Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hai Kaun starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead. Talking about Betaab first, the expectations were sky high before the film release as it marked the debut of the son of one of India’s most loved superstars, Dharmendra. The movie was directed by Rahul Rawail, and incidentally it was a love story, which is totally against the macho image of Sunny Deol.

While everyone expected Sunny Deol to be introduced in an action-packed avatar as his father was a well-known action superstar of Bollywood, Rahul Rawail presented a mellowed version of Sunny Deol. And what next? The movie opened to a bumper response at the Box-Office and shattered all opening day records. The pre-release hype was created mainly due to the Dharmendra Factor and melodious music. Betaab went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and is considered as one of the most memorable Sunny Deol film till date. Betaab finds its place in one of the best launches ever for a Hindi film star alongside the likes of Rishi Kapoor (Bobby), Salman Khan (Maine Pyaar Kiya) and Hrithik Roshan (Kaho Na Pyaar Hai). To add another achievement on its crown, Betaab was the second biggest hit of 1983 after Coolie, and the it helped Sunny Deol become an overnight sensation. The lifetime collections of Betaab was approximately Rs 6.50 crore.

The second film that released on this day is one of the most iconic film of Indian Cinema. Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hai Kaun starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit redefined the number game in this industry and emerged an all time grosser upon its release. It became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70 crore mark at the Box-Office in India. The film was such a huge game changer than Bollywood is divided into the Pre-Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Post-Hum Aapke Hai Kaun era. Sooraj Barjatya had asked the theatre owners to upgrade their seats and sound, and a lot of exhibitors didn’t agree to the demands because of which Hum Aapke Hai Kaun found a very limited release initially. However due to the phenomenal word of mouth among the audience, the theatre owners eventually agreed to the demands to screen the film at their property. The lifetime collections of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun was approximately Rs 71 crore.

The film was ridiculed by the critics and a lot of them labelled it “Shaadi Ki Cassette”, however the acceptance from the audience was a tight slap on the face of nay sayers. It took 7 years and 100’s of film to break the lifetime collections of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. And coincidentally, it is Sunny Deol starrer Gadar that broke the lifetime collections in 2001. So well, 5th August is indeed an iconic day for the Indian Film industry as it saw the release of two of the biggest blockbusters from the career of two of India’s biggest superstars.