The Nun India Box Office: Takes A Humongous Start!

The Nun India Box Office: It is not a hidden fact that Hollywood films perform really well in India. Be it a superhero film or horror; fans love watching such films. Hollywood flick The Nun which released on Friday has taken a big start at the Indian Box Office. Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun is one of the films from the Conjuring series.

Be it a horror genre in Bollywood or Hollywood; both of them have always worked at the box office, recent example being Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree.

Talking about The Nun, it raked in a humongous number on its first day itself. It collected 8 crores on its opening day which is amazing. On Saturday, it went on to grow more and collected 10.20 crores. Now, the film stands at the grand total of 18.50 crores. These numbers are big for horror genre from Hollywood. The film will definitely touch the 30 crore mark by today. Out of all the releases on Friday, The Nun is the only film which has outshined at the box office. Other releases like Paltan, Gali Guleiyan and Laila Majnu, all the three films have not performed that well. This will definitely help The Nun to collect big at the box office. Well, we have to see if The Nun also turns out to be a profitable film for the makers and makes it to the hit film list of 2018.

Recently, director Corin Hardy said that there is truth and authenticity to actors Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir’s acting.

“Their charisma, individually and as a unit, really comes through in Taissa’s and Demian’s performances. There is a truth and an authenticity in their acting,” Hardy said in a statement.

Starring as the novitiate — Sister Irene, Taissa Farmiga was drawn in by the screenplay. “I really enjoyed reading Gary’s script. I think it is telling about what kind of writer he is that, in a story that’s terrifying and haunting, he was able to weave in moments of levity for the audience to enjoy along the way. It feels like a roller coaster ride where you have all those thrilling ups and downs,” Farmiga said.

Bichir said that he loved “the spectacular setting and thought Father Burke was one of the richest characters I” ever read. And the script was very well-written-so complex, and deep in many different ways.”