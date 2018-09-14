The Nun India Box Office: Surpasses These Films In The List Of Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Of All Time!

Horror has always been a preference for Indian audience and when it comes to the Conjuring Series, they’ll never say never! The Nun, which hit the theatres last Friday might not have impressed the audience as much as its prequels but definitely is compelling enough for a watch! The movie is doing quite good at the box office and has happened to enter the list of All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India and also, has suprassed 3 films in that list.

The Nun, which went onto collect 8 crores on its first day, has garnered a 5 day collection of 34 crores. It has surpassed The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores), Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores) & Skyfall (30 crores) in the Highest Grossing List. The horror drama now stands 22nd. However, the collections are expected to rise further with the weekend around the corner.

There’s little competition expected from the theatrical release of Manmarziyaan & Mitron, as both the movies have their specific target audience and moreover, the genre completely differs. So, there’s a clear way for The Nun, atleast until the release of Sui Dhaaga (September 28) which can be a threat as it may attract mass audience with a cast like Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma. All in all, the former is performing well at the box office, and only time will tell how much it goes onto earn as the lifetime collections.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
2. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
3. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
4. Jurassic World101.00 crores
5.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
6.Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores*
7.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
8.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
9. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
10.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
11.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
12. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
13. Deadpool 254.00crores
14. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
15. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
16.Iron Man 350.50 crores
17. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
18.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
19.Incredibles 240.25 crores
20.The Nun39.70 crores
21.Black Panther38.00 crores
22.Justice League35.00 crores
23.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
24.Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
25. Skyfall30.00 crores

The Nun explores another dark corner of the Conjuring universe. Warner Bros. Pictures brought the film to India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

Starring as the novitiate, Sister Irene, Taissa Farmiga was drawn in by the screenplay.

