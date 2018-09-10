The Nun Box Office Collections Day 3: Continues To Amass Screams!

The Nun Box Office Collections Day 3: After a humongous start at the box office, the numbers of Hollywood horror drama, The Nun, with a slight gap, failed to reach the mark as expected. The movie which garnered a total of 8 crores on its first day, as compared to its prequels was less appreciated although there’s no stopping for the ones who’ve been a fan of the Conjuring series.

The Nun collected whopping amount of 8 crores on its first day, it increased its collections further on Saturday gathering more 10.20 crores which made its grand total to 18.50 crores. With the latest trends flowing in, the Corin Hardy directorial has managed to collect 10 crores more, now reaching to a grand total of 28.50 crores. It was expected of the movie to reach the 30 crore mark by Sunday but it failed to do so. However, the collections are further expected to rise and it is now to see if the movie can reach the 50 crore mark.

The Nun explores another dark corner of the Conjuring universe. Warner Bros. Pictures brought the film to India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

Starring as the novitiate, Sister Irene, Taissa Farmiga was drawn in by the screenplay.

“I really enjoyed reading Gary’s script. I think it is telling about what kind of writer he is that, in a story that’s terrifying and haunting, he was able to weave in moments of levity for the audience to enjoy along the way. It feels like a roller coaster ride where you have all those thrilling ups and downs,” Farmiga said.

Bichir said that he loved “the spectacular setting and thought Father Burke was one of the richest characters I ever read. And the script was very well-written-so complex, and deep in many different ways.”