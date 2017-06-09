The Mummy Box Office

Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy has received a lukewarm response at the Indian box office. The action adventure film opened around 10% in the morning shows in India.

The film heavily affected due to ‘A’ certificate, looks like. Apart from India, The Mummy has received ‘U/A’ in rest of the world. Due to the rating, the film will miss out on some section of the audience, ultimately affecting its business.

Due to its limited mass appeal and mixed word of mouth publicity, the film will just probably be a one-week affair at the box office. In fact, the poor performance of The Mummy will give strong chance to Wonder Woman to perform well in its 2nd week.

Trending :

The expectations from the film were high, since the creative team on this action-adventure event was supervised by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who had been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

In India, the film is distributed by Universal Pictures India.

Tom Cruise will be next seen in Top Gun Maverick and the 6th Installment of the Mission Impossible franchise.