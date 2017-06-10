Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy which released yesterday has received a lukewarm response at the Indian box office. The other films which have released are Bollywood films like Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri.

The action adventure film has earned approximately 3.5 to 3.75 crore at the box office in India, clearly stating that the film has not thrilled the audience with its action and adventure.

Apart from this, Behen Hogi Teri has managed to earn 1 crore at the box office whereas Raabta has collected 5.61 crores. This indicates Raabta is ahead of all the other two films, though overall none of this week’s releases shined at the Box Office.

In The Mummy, Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

The Mummy released on June 9, 2017. It is the first of the Universal Monsters Universe collection of films to get a reboot, which means if this one explodes the box office, hopefully, fans will see Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster might get a revamp too.