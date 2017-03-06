The Ghazi Attack: 3rd Weekend Box Office Collections

The Ghazi Attack started off quite decently and managed to put up a steady business over the weeks. The war drama collected approximately 1.45 crores over the third weekend. It now stands with a total collection of 19.20 crores at the domestic box office.

It has still managed to perform better than Rangoon, which released a week later. Starring Rana Daggubati and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles, the film is now closer to the 20 crore mark.

The film’s prime market was also Telugu but it put up a comparatively dull performance in South compared to Hindi markets.

Rana features in the film as Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma, who was part of a mission conducted by the Indian Navy against the Pakistani naval force in 1971. Varma is said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.