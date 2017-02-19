Box Office – The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, Irada – Saturday updates

It is a war film which is finding maximum attention coming its way from the audiences. The Ghazi Attack, a niche film that is bereft of any music, romance or quintessential Bollywood ‘masala’ elements, is seeing at least some sort of traction coming its way, what with Friday numbers of 1.65 crore followed by 2.25 crore coming in on Saturday. Though this should ideally have been the first day numbers, those backing the Rana Daggubati starrer can take solace from the fact that at least something is still going right for the film which has collected 3.95 crore so far.

A lot still needs to happen for the film to have any chance of becoming a decent earner at the Box Office and for starters, Sunday needs to see a major push in collections.

As for Irada and Running Shaadi, it is all about surviving over the weekend now. The collections so far have stayed on to be very low with nothing notable to be discussed.

Sunday is the best bet for both films to gain some sort of a momentum because if that doesn’t happen, it won’t be surprising if the

number of shows end up increasing for Jolly LLB 2 and perhaps even The Ghazi Attack during the weekdays.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources