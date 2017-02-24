Box Office The Ghazi Attack manages to survive in Week One

After a start of 1.65 crore on its opening day, the Hindi version of The Ghazi Attack has managed an average of the same number on a daily basis, what with 11.85 crore* coming after the first week. Yes, collections did enhance over the weekend and then went a little under during the weekdays. However, it all balanced out eventually and that’s a good sign indeed, considering the fact that many such niche films end up taking a much steeper fall during the weekdays.

The film has managed to survive a one week run so far and for it to eventually scrape through, it needs a reasonably decent second week. A lifetime total of over 20 crore would be fair for the Rana Daggubati starrer which means the second weekend would need to bring in around 4 crore more. It has competition this week from the new release Rangoon, a biggie, and also Jolly LLB 2 which is still collecting more than it on a daily basis right through the week. For audiences, there are choices aplenty at the theaters!

Audiences have chosen not to give Irada or Running Shaadi any dekko, even though from the content perspective both had something to offer at least. However, there were practically no footfalls which has resulted in both the films folding under the 1 crore mark each. Very poor show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder