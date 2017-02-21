The Ghazi Attack, starring actor Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu minted Rs 15.75 crore across India during its opening weekend cumulatively from its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. The film’s team is overwhelmed.

Touted as India’s first underwater war film, The Ghazi Attack opened to Rs 4.25 crore (all India) on February 17 and maintained a steady growth throughout the weekend by collecting Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday.

The film’s Hindi version earned Rs 6.70 crore in its opening weekend, the makers said in a statement. The movie is said to be based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Rana said in a statement, “The reception of the film in multiple languages in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu has been extremely overwhelming. In my seven years as an actor, I haven’t seen any film that I have been a part of or cinema in general that has been given accolades like this. It has also become a very important film for everybody here, for the country itself.”

Actor Atul Kulkarni said, “It’s extremely heartening that the numbers that are turning into the theatres to see ‘The Ghazi Attack‘. It’s really overwhelming. What is more overwhelming is the intensity of the response of the audience.”

Kay Kay Menon, who has been hugely appreciated for his role, said, “I am extremely thrilled with the response. It has till now done great business. We are very thankful to the audience.”