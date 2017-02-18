Box Office – The Ghazi Attack sees some footfalls, Iraada and Running Shaadi are very low

It just wasn’t the day for the new releases to arrive. The Ghazi Attack still had something going for it as a good promo coupled with positive reviews pulled in audiences by the evening and night shows. Though close to 2 crore were expected from the film that has been presented by Karan Johar, the fact that even 1.65 crore have come in means it still at least has a chance. The last time Karan Johar presented a Rana Daggubati film, it was Baahubali which had collected 5.15 crore. Of course that was a much bigger affair and now that The Ghazi Attack is quite niche, a growth – quick one though – does give it a chance.

Other new releases of the week, Irada and Running Shaadi, are in a tough spot though as both films hardly had audiences going for them. The release wasn’t very well spread out though, as was the case with The Ghazi Attack too, which means those looking for serious cinema went for The Ghazi Attack whereas those in mood for some entertainment had Jolly LLB 2 as their first choice.

Between Irada and Running Shaadi, the collections stayed under 50 lakhs* and that’s sad because both films boasted of a good act from Arshad Warsi and Taapsee Pannu respectively. As actors though, they would be content with the fact that good reviews have come their way. That should be some sort of relief for them since Irada has taken six months more than its original plan for release while Running Shaadi has been pushed for around a couple of years already.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources