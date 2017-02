Rana Dagubatti’s underwater war film The Ghazi Attack has managed to hold well on its 2nd Saturday at the box office.

The movie raked in around 1.05 crore and currently stands with the grand total of 13.80 crores.

It will cross the 15 crore mark by today at the box office.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film also stars Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.