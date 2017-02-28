The Ghazi Attack : 2nd Monday Box Office Collections

The Ghazi Attack also managed to keep a decent pace over the week days. Over its second Monday, the film collected approximately 40 lacs. It now stands with a collection of 15.40 lacs for the Hindi version at the domestic box office.

The war drama was based on India’s classified mission against Pakistan. Starring Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, the film was received well by the audiences.

It was also released in Tamil and Telugu where the collections have been decent so far. The film’s 10 days total including all versions stood at 35.45 crores.