The Ghazi Attack: 1st Tuesday Box Office Collections

The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles has managed to remain steady so far. The film collected 1.50 crores for its hindi version on Tuesday. It now stands with a collection of 9.75 crores at the domestic box office.

After being well appreciated by the critics, this film has been the second choice for cine goers after Jolly LLB 2. The war film also released in Tamil and has been performing well in the other languages too.

The film’s total collections including all versions stands at 22.55 crores.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film revolved around Indian Navy’s win over PNS Ghazi which attacked Indian submarine INS Rajput.