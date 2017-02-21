The Ghazi Attack: 1st Monday Box Office Collections

Amongst the new releases of last week, war drama, The Ghazi Attack has been performing well. The film which released in multiple languages has been decent over its first Monday.

The Hindi version of the film collected 1.55 crores on Monday, thus taking its total to 8.25 crores at the domestic box office.

With collections from all versions, the film scored 3.65 on Monday and stands with a total collection of 19.40 crores.

The Ghazi Attack received good reviews from the critics. The film stars, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles.