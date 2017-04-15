The Fate Of The Furious Shows Good Growth On Its 1st Friday At The Box Office

After enjoying good opening day on Thursday, The Fate Of The Furious showed substantial growth on its 2nd day (Friday) at the box office.

The 8th installment of the Fast And The Furious franchise collected approximately 11.25* crores yesterday and currently stands with the grand total of 26 crores.

The film will probably stand around 45-50 crores by the end of its opening weekend at the box office.

The action franchise is quite popular in India and we certainly expected a good opening today for this film. The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India, which very much justifies the expectations related to this part. It’ll be interesting to see whether this part will surpass the collections of its previous installment.

Though Furious 8 has received positive to mixed reviews, there is hardly any impact on its box office business.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron feature as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has shot around different locations around the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.

It is the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in Kannada language. The film will be released in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX internationally.