The Fate Of The Furious Enjoys Great Extended Opening Week At The Box Office

The Fate of the Furious has enjoyed an excellent extended opening week at the box office in India.

The 8th installment of the franchise has collected 65.25 crores in its 1st week at the domestic market.

The film has become the 3rd highest opening week grossing Hollywood flick after The Jungle Book and Furious 7.

Since there is no big competition in this week, The Fate of The Furious will continue to dominate at the box office.

The franchise clearly enjoys a good fan following in India and that has been quite evident since the last film from the series enjoyed an equally good response at the box office.

The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India, which very much justifies the expectations related to this part. It’ll be interesting to see whether this part will surpass the collections of its previous installment.

Apart from India, the film has created many box office records across the globe, especially in China where it collected $190 million.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron features as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has been shot around different locations across the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.