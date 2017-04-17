The Fate Of The Furious Enjoys Great Extended Opening Weekend At The Box Office

The Fate of the Furious enjoyed an excellent extended opening weekend of 5 days at the box office in India. The 8th installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise has raked in approximately 11.50 crores on Sunday and now stands with a grand total of 47.50 crores.

The film has affected the business of Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan to a great extent. It’ll be interesting to see whether The Fate of the Furious will be able to remain steady in weekdays or not.

The film has performed better than other Hollywood films which released this year in India.

The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India, which very much justifies the expectations related to this part. It’ll be interesting to see whether this part will surpass the collections of its previous installment.

Though Furious 8 has received positive to mixed reviews, there is hardly any impact on its box office business.

Apart from India, the film has created many box office records across the globe, especially in China where it collected $190 million.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron features as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has shot around different locations across the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.