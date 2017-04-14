After setting the good stage in the paid previews on Wednesday, The Fate Of The Furious performed very well on its opening day (Thursday) at the box office.

As per the early estimates, the action flick collected around 9 crores* and now stands with the grand total of 14.50 crores at the domestic market.

The action franchise is quite popular in India and we certainly expected a good opening today for this film. The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India, which very much justifies the expectations related to this part. It’ll be interesting to see whether this part will surpass the collections of its previous installment.

Since, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan has released this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see the performance of both the films over their opening weekend. Since both films cater to different target audience, there’ll be no such competition between them. Though Furious 8 has received positive to mixed reviews, there’ll be hardly any impact on its box office business.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron feature as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has shot around different locations around the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.

It is the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in Kannada language. The film will be released in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX internationally.