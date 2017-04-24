Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson starrer The Fate Of The Furious has managed to remain steady in its 2nd weekend at the box office. The 8th installment of the franchise collected around 11.75 crores and now stands with a total collections of 77 crores. Though the drop was noticeable, it still managed to collect the double of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor.

The film has become the 3rd highest opening week Hollywood grosser after The Jungle Book and Furious 7.

The film has performed better than other Hollywood films, which released this year in India like Logan and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.

However, chances for the film to enter the 100 crore club in India seems difficult now. The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India.

Apart from India, The Fate Of The Furious has grossed around $319.12 Million at the Chinese box office. Since there is no big competition this week, The Fate of The Furious will continue to dominate.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron features as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has been shot around different locations across the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.