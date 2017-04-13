The 8th installment of the Fast And The Furious Franchise, The Fate Of The Furious has performed very well in its paid previews on Wednesday. The film, which started its shows from the afternoon yesterday, collected around 5.50 crores at the box office.

The action franchise is quite popular in India and we certainly expect a good opening today for this film, since now it’ll have a full-fledged release. The previous part of the film, Furious 7 collected 110 crores in India, which very much justifies the expectations related to this part.

Since, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan is releasing this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see the performance of both the films over their opening weekend. Since both films cater to different target audience, there’ll be no such competition between them. Though Furious 8 has received positive to mixed reviews, there’ll be hardly any impact on its box office business.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron feature as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The film has shot around different locations around the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.

It is the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in Kannada language. The film will be released in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX internationally.