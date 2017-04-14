Box Office – Taapsee’s Naam Shabana goes past Sonakshi’s Akira, Vidya’s Kahaani 2 and Anushka’s NH10

Naam Shabana has done well in its second week to register decent collections and take its total towards the 35 crore mark. The film gathered 7.85 crore* more and in the process stands at 35.03 crore*. This has further ensured that in two weeks flat, the Taapsee Pannu starrer has already moved higher up in the list of lifetime grossers of some of the recent heroine driven action dramas:

Neerja (Sonam Kapoor) – 75.65 crore

Pink (Taapsee Pannu) – 68 crore

Jai Gangaajal (Priyanka Chopra) – 39 crore

Mardaani (Rani Mukherji) – 36 crore

Naam Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) – 35.03 crore*

NH10 (Anushka Sharma) – 33 crore

Kahaani 2 (Vidya Balan) – 32.50 crore

Akira (Sonakshi Sinha) – 30 crore

In this list, it would require another extraordinary film to come even close to Neerja or Pink. However, right from Jai Gangaajal to Akira, each of the films belonging to this genre has ended its lifetime in the 30s. Now Naam Shabana seems to be set for the same fate as well, though it is doing a tad better than what one would have expected from it to begin with. Just when it seemed that the best case scenario for the film would be a lifetime total of 35 crore, the film has already managed to achieve that by going past Akira, Kahaani 2 and NH10.

As a matter of fact, it would go past Mardaani before the third weekend comes to a close, though the real challenge would be Jai Gangaajal. It would be a touch and go affair though since it would be tough for the Shivam Nair directed film to gather 4 crore more from here on, especially after the second week had netted 7.85 crore* while there is major competition in the form of Fate of the Furious this week.

As for the new releases of last week, there has been no dent whatsoever at the Box Office. Baahubali – The Beginning hasn’t created any ripples on its re-release and its first week billing stands at 2.5 crore*. Now this number is less than 50% of what the film had collected [5.15 crore] on the Day One of its original release. As for the other two releases of the week, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana and Mirza Juuliet, both have turned out to be one week affairs with collections staying below the 1 crore mark each. Disasters.